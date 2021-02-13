Kava.io (KAVA) Price Tops $5.33 on Exchanges

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 13th. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $311.92 million and $142.04 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kava.io has traded up 78.4% against the US dollar. One Kava.io token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.33 or 0.00011359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.26 or 0.00354364 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00009425 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,675.37 or 0.03570747 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00057091 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 116,394,536 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,524,186 tokens. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io

Kava.io Token Trading

Kava.io can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.