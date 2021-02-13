Kava (KAVA) Achieves Market Cap of $66.12 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Kava coin can now be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a market cap of $66.12 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.86 or 0.00347633 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00009374 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00011161 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,660.48 or 0.03544343 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00055539 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

Kava can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.