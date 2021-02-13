KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) Short Interest Up 117.8% in January

KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, an increase of 117.8% from the January 14th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 373,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of KBSF opened at $5.00 on Friday. KBS Fashion Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KBS Fashion Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) by 89.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,501 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.78% of KBS Fashion Group worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

KBS Fashion Group Limited, a casual menswear company, designs, markets, and sells fashion menswear products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Distribution Network, Corporate Stores, and OEM. It offers apparel products, including cotton and down jackets, sweaters, suits, shirts, T-shirts, jeans, and trousers; accessories, such as shoes, bags, belts, socks, and caps; and footwear for urban males between the ages of 20 and 40 under the KBS brand name.

