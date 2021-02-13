(KDI.V) (CVE:KDI) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.95

(KDI.V) (CVE:KDI)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and traded as high as $2.95. (KDI.V) shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.95.

About (KDI.V) (CVE:KDI)

Kennady Diamonds Inc engages in the discovery, evaluation, exploration, and development of diamond properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Kennady North diamond project that comprises 22 federal leases and 58 mineral claims covering an area of 67,164.17 hectares located in the north-east of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories.

