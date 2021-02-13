Keep Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.26 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Keep Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000976 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 42.6% higher against the US dollar. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $217.78 million and approximately $5.26 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00059956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.45 or 0.00277058 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00090896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00088139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00090616 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,783.47 or 0.98606199 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00064520 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,369,568 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

Keep Network Token Trading

Keep Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

