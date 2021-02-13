Keep3rV1 Reaches Market Cap of $86.93 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded up 21.9% against the dollar. One Keep3rV1 token can now be purchased for about $434.64 or 0.00914404 BTC on exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $86.93 million and $11.66 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00060490 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.79 or 0.00277263 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00091181 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00089249 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00090414 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00064470 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,637.87 or 0.98117045 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

