Keep4r 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $127,332.00 (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Keep4r token can now be bought for about $13.22 or 0.00028032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Keep4r has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. Keep4r has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $127,332.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Keep4r alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00060553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.06 or 0.00277817 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00098288 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00081406 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00089026 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,010.18 or 0.97530192 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,607 tokens. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#

Buying and Selling Keep4r

Keep4r can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep4r Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep4r and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.