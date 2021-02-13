Keep4r (KP4R) Market Cap Tops $1.02 Million

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. Keep4r has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $118,467.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Keep4r has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. One Keep4r token can currently be bought for approximately $13.16 or 0.00027798 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00059420 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.04 or 0.00272517 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00088969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00086863 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00088422 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00063165 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,340.13 or 0.95755661 BTC.

About Keep4r

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,607 tokens. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#

Keep4r Token Trading

Keep4r can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

