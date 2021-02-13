KeeperDAO (ROOK) Price Up 93.7% Over Last 7 Days

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last week, KeeperDAO has traded 93.7% higher against the dollar. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $27.99 million and $21.20 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeeperDAO token can currently be bought for $768.39 or 0.01635352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00059284 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.59 or 0.00277932 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00098643 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00084282 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00087505 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,653.20 or 0.99290848 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00061784 BTC.

KeeperDAO Token Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

KeeperDAO Token Trading

