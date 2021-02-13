Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,510 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 157.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,561,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,833,000 after purchasing an additional 955,905 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,257,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,200,000 after buying an additional 931,569 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 141.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,243,000 after buying an additional 447,080 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $23,325,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $20,971,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

K has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.08.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $5,402,543.22. Insiders sold 416,668 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,082 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K opened at $57.38 on Friday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.70 and a 200-day moving average of $64.18.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. Analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

