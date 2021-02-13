Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.78

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.78 and traded as high as $2.48. Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 1,100,480 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.70 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.52.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$465.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$48.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$28.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

