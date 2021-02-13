KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,002,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,762 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.21% of KeyCorp worth $32,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEY. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 305.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 126.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 33.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY opened at $19.07 on Friday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KEY shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KeyCorp from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.