Kier Group (LON:KIE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $64.78

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $64.78 and traded as high as $78.30. Kier Group shares last traded at $75.25, with a volume of 275,106 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £121.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 77.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 64.78.

Kier Group Company Profile (LON:KIE)

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, and Other segments. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, tunnels, and buildings; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

