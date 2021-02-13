Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Shares Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,370 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Kimball Electronics worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 6.3% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 12.7% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,046 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 406.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 169,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. 60.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KE. Sidoti raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.69 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.42. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 9.91%.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

