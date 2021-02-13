KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) Price Tops $0.0044 on Exchanges

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded down 27.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 13th. KIMCHI.finance has a total market capitalization of $4.68 million and $402,720.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KIMCHI.finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KIMCHI.finance has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00059400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.11 or 0.00280546 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00096602 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00088873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00087468 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,302.01 or 0.96932656 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00063319 BTC.

About KIMCHI.finance

KIMCHI.finance’s total supply is 1,059,125,400 tokens. The official website for KIMCHI.finance is kimchi.finance

Buying and Selling KIMCHI.finance

