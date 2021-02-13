Kin Trading Up 33% Over Last 7 Days (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Kin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kin has traded 33% higher against the dollar. Kin has a total market capitalization of $104.01 million and $1.22 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00061120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.94 or 0.00277983 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00010752 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00098070 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.55 or 0.00355705 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00080709 BTC.

About Kin

Kin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

