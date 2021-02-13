Kin Trading Up 71.1% Over Last 7 Days (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Kin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kin has traded 71.1% higher against the dollar. Kin has a total market capitalization of $128.28 million and $2.09 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00059676 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.17 or 0.00273933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00011084 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00088182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00088137 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.19 or 0.00328710 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Kin

Kin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.