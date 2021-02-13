King DAG Price Up 3.5% This Week (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last week, King DAG has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One King DAG token can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. King DAG has a market cap of $15.92 million and $46,134.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00059812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.81 or 0.00281799 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00092262 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00090752 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00088152 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,926.17 or 0.99572240 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00063017 BTC.

About King DAG

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 tokens. King DAG’s official website is kdag.io . The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

Buying and Selling King DAG

King DAG can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges.

