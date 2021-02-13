Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ KTRA traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,264. The company has a market capitalization of $61.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.67. Kintara Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $3.35.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KTRA shares. Aegis boosted their price objective on Kintara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Maxim Group started coverage on Kintara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

