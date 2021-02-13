KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in KLA by 390.6% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in KLA by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth $58,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Argus upped their price target on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 959 shares in the company, valued at $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,918 shares of company stock worth $2,465,188. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $331.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $110.19 and a 1-year high of $334.77. The company has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. KLA’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

