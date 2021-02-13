Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for 0.6% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 619.9% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $457,000. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 230.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 120,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after buying an additional 84,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after buying an additional 96,371 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.99. 168,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,449. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $80.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.47.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.