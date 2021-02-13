Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 186,952 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 186,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,392,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 7.6% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.36. The company had a trading volume of 800,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,999. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.87 and its 200 day moving average is $134.22. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $143.65.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

