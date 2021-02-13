Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 58,561 iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 67,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCZ traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.40. The company had a trading volume of 862,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,690. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $72.40.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.