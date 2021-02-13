Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Invests $16.41 Million in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 460,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,406,000. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up 4.7% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.58% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 477.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of IQLT stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,532. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.37. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $21.82 and a one year high of $36.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.