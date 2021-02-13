Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Invests $2.19 Million in iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 65,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,000. iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF makes up 0.6% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.40% of iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000.

ISCF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.28. 15,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,742. iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $35.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.40.

