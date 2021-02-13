Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Makes New $12.38 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 134,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,380,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.6% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Financialcorp IN increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.63. 3,924,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,617,097. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $107.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.87.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

