Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Makes New $4.34 Million Investment in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 69,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,341,000. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,029,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414,766 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,809,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,735,000 after purchasing an additional 333,971 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 11,374,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,800 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,161,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,330,000 after purchasing an additional 416,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $143,360,000.

IEMG traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $69.27. 5,292,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,573,035. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.83. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48.

