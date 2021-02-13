Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 307,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,000. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC owned about 1.62% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IMTM. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 8,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMTM traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,775. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $39.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.49.

