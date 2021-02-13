Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 428,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,230,000 after buying an additional 222,502 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 663.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 218,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,621,000 after purchasing an additional 190,259 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 719.3% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,135,000 after buying an additional 165,516 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $12,168,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,443,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $133.77. 628,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,565. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.83. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.70 and a 1 year high of $133.85.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

