Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 0.5% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJJ traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $94.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,969. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.34. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $45.34 and a 12-month high of $95.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.