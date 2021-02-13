Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 489,430 iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 489,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,712,000. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up about 3.4% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of iShares Global REIT ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REET. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 262.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Shares of REET traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.99. 295,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,981. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.52. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $28.89.

