Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 62,057 iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000. iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF comprises 0.6% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC owned 2.34% of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 17,109 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 521.1% in the third quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 67,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 56,794 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of ACWF stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $36.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,715. iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $36.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average is $31.77.

