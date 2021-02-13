Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 967,953 iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 967,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,985,000. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 14.4% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC owned about 1.02% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,710,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,784,000 after acquiring an additional 392,685 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,458,000. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,278,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,999,000 after acquiring an additional 114,324 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,912,000 after acquiring an additional 279,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 699,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,072,000 after acquiring an additional 281,642 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,754. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $51.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.55.

