Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Takes $64.73 Million Position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,047,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,729,000. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 18.7% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.57% of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $24,646,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $18,809,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,692,000 after purchasing an additional 290,073 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 260.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 362,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,025,000 after purchasing an additional 261,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,292,000.

NASDAQ:IGIB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,194,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,239. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.27. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.11 and a twelve month high of $61.83.

