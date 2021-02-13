Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 127,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,132,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 2.3% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,734,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,819. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.18. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $67.30.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

