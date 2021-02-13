KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Trading Up 10.1% This Week

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $2.80 or 0.00005938 BTC on popular exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16.34 million and $1.20 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KLAYswap Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00059302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.38 or 0.00280739 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00094211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00089389 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00087646 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,734.20 or 0.99109747 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00062325 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,835,257 coins.

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

KLAYswap Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KLAYswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KLAYswap Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KLAYswap Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.