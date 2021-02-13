Klever Market Capitalization Tops $35.82 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 13th. Over the last week, Klever has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. One Klever token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Klever has a total market cap of $35.82 million and $12,272.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Klever

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,960,013,392 tokens. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

Klever Token Trading

Klever can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

