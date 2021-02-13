Klimatas (KTS) Trading 46.5% Higher Over Last Week

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0310 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $22,428.78 and $344.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 46.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 97.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

