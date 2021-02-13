Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.42.

KOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.79, for a total transaction of $964,590.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,910,770.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,850 shares of company stock worth $6,355,865. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,035,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 44,612.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 586,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 584,867 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter worth $29,427,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,961,000 after buying an additional 401,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 799.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 352,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,823,000 after acquiring an additional 313,552 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KOD opened at $157.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.70. Kodiak Sciences has a 1 year low of $35.49 and a 1 year high of $171.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

