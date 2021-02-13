Komodo Trading 85.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 19.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00002901 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $170.61 million and approximately $27.04 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 85.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.55 or 0.00360364 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00117172 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00040104 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 124,267,762 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.