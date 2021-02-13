Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 559,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,814 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.98% of Kontoor Brands worth $22,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 229.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 37,399 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 3.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 658,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,925,000 after acquiring an additional 20,879 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 225.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 27,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KTB. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

Shares of KTB opened at $42.55 on Friday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $47.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

