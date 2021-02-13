Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Short Interest Up 81.9% in January

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 332,900 shares, a growth of 81.9% from the January 14th total of 183,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEP. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Korea Electric Power by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Korea Electric Power by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEP traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $10.93. The stock had a trading volume of 57,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,912. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. Korea Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Korea Electric Power will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

