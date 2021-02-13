KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KESG) Shares Down 0.2%

KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KESG)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.21 and last traded at $37.21. 694 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 8,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.27.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KESG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned approximately 14.29% of KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

