Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 327,192 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.59% of Kraton worth $22,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KRA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Kraton by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Kraton by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Kraton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kraton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Kraton by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRA stock opened at $37.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.34. Kraton Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $37.72.

KRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Kraton from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Kraton from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

