KuCoin Shares (KCS) Tops One Day Volume of $7.88 Million

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 13th. KuCoin Shares has a market cap of $93.73 million and $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Shares token can now be bought for $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KuCoin Shares alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00064968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $505.41 or 0.01076191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00055581 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,648.24 or 0.05639041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00027008 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00019185 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00034906 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Profile

KuCoin Shares (KCS) is a token. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.