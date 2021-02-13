KuCoin Token Price Up 62% Over Last Week (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One KuCoin Token token can currently be bought for about $2.69 or 0.00005736 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded up 62% against the US dollar. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $215.58 million and approximately $22.03 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KuCoin Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00068287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $493.94 or 0.01052902 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007090 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00056793 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,608.79 or 0.05561051 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00026702 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00018717 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token (CRYPTO:KCS) is a token. Its launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.