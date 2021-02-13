Kuende (KUE) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Kuende coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kuende has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kuende has a total market cap of $325,395.77 and $17.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kuende alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00071372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $495.42 or 0.01048473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007060 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00056252 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,617.87 or 0.05540270 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00026558 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00018575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Kuende Profile

KUE is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende . Kuende’s official website is kuende.com . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Kuende Coin Trading

Kuende can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuende should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuende using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kuende Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuende and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.