KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) Trading Down 0.7%

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) was down 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.16 and last traded at $44.44. Approximately 66 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.77.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.41.

About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company offers solutions for automating manufacturing processes, including body production, and engines and transmissions assembling; and systems, such as individual system components, tools and fixtures, automated production cells, and turnkey systems for the automotive industry.

