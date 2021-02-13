KUN (KUN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $275.00

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. KUN has a total market capitalization of $16,919.39 and $275.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KUN coin can currently be bought for $8.46 or 0.00017831 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, KUN has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00059956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.45 or 0.00277058 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00090896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00088139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00090616 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,783.47 or 0.98606199 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00064520 BTC.

KUN Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io . KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KUN

KUN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.