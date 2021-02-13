Kusama (KSM) 24-Hour Volume Tops $206.85 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Kusama token can currently be purchased for approximately $163.53 or 0.00343725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kusama has traded 42.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kusama has a total market cap of $1.39 billion and approximately $206.85 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00060291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.44 or 0.00276269 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00089971 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00089451 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00090130 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00065686 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,606.69 or 0.97962769 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

